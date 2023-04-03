Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average of $406.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.