Moonriver Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Moonriver has a market cap of $53.64 million and $2.43 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $8.04 or 0.00029054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,736,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,668,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

