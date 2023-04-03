Morgan Stanley Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,390

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($20.15) to GBX 1,390 ($17.08) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.08) to GBX 1,350 ($16.59) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.73) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,177.06.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

