Morgan Stanley Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $29.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $22.50. 161,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

In related news, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,918.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,918.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock valued at $599,705,195. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

