Morgan Stanley Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $14.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.22.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $68,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,870 shares of company stock worth $885,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

