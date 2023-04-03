MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. 50,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 102,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSP Recovery (LIFW)
