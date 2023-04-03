MTN Group Limited (MTNOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 21st

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
MTN Group Stock Performance
MTNOY opened at $7.16 on Monday. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.
About MTN Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTN Group (MTNOY)
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
- AI Design Sends Synopsys, Nvidia, TSMC & Other Chip Stocks Higher
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.