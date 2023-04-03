MTN Group Limited (MTNOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 21st

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

MTN Group Stock Performance

MTNOY opened at $7.16 on Monday. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa.

