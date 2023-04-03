Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 9.1%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $133.00. Approximately 46,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 217,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.86.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.