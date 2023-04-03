Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $114.39 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $114.39 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,672.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00330529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00568730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00073046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00454240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

