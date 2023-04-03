Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.86

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $114.75 million and $1.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,709.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00330776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00570104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00447835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.