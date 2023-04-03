Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

