Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,000 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 578,339 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of EQX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,091. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

