Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.23. 35,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

