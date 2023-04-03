NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006901 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $98.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.88892024 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $69,001,605.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

