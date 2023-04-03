NEAR Protocol Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $68.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00006813 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003012 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.98317354 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $50,539,229.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.