NEAR Protocol Trading Up 1.6% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $70.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00006799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.88892024 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $69,001,605.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.