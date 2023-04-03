Nervos Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.21 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $193.37 million and $8.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,124.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00336323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00074086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00562749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00457421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,889,233,387 coins and its circulating supply is 40,234,695,522 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.