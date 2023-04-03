Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $186.68 million and $6.05 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,759.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00329320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00569959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00437530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,767,152,444 coins and its circulating supply is 40,226,798,736 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

