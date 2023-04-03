Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. 57,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,246. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

