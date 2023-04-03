Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 79,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 161,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Nevada Copper

(Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.