Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Newbury Street Acquisition accounts for 2.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBST. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 221.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 359,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 30.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 972,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 93.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 109,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

NBST stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.