NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $95.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. 104,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

