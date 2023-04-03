Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.37. 182,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,589,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXT. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

