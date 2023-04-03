NFT Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $784,859.88 and approximately $15.60 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02129103 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

