Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $16,575,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

