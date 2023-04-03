Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $19.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

