NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWHUF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NWHUF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

