NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.64. NU shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 6,804,072 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

