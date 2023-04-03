NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.64. NU shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 6,804,072 shares trading hands.
NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
