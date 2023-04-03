NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.91

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $279.91 and last traded at $278.73, with a volume of 11461630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $680.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.27.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.