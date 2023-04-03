Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 450,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $17,410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,273,584.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 13,216,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,926. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.