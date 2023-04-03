Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $330.28 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $330.28 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06055245 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $20,342,884.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

