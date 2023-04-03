Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,217,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,717,884. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

