OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.45

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 929887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

About OceanaGold

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.