Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 198,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 787,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Oil States International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.