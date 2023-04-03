Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 198,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 787,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Oil States International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.
Institutional Trading of Oil States International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Oil States International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil States International (OIS)
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.