Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 16.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $91,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156,131. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

