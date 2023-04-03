Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 38,400 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Oceaneering International comprises about 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 411,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,440,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.25. 295,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. Barclays upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

