OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $396,381.51

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $396,381.51 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 139.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

