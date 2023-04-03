ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $19.30 by Analysts at Bank of America

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $16.50 to $19.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.02.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 2.2 %

ON stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.35. 1,491,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,864. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.