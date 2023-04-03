Onex Co. (ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Onex Stock Performance

Onex stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a current ratio of 32.70. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Onex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEXF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

See Also

