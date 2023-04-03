Optimism Price Reaches $2.18 on Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $687.62 million and $114.60 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00007771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

