Orchid One Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $58.98 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,724.15 or 1.00137633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08817212 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,818,040.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

