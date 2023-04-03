Orchid Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.33 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,043.53 or 1.00187751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08535488 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,596,006.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

