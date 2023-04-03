Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

OEC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.