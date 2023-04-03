Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $213.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,191.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $773,191.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,190 shares of company stock worth $89,010 and have sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

