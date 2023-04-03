Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $716.67.
A number of analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.
Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
