Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.75.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,702. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.4291 dividend. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Stories

