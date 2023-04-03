Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DNNGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.75.
Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,702. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
