Oxen Market Cap Achieves $7.27 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Oxen has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $322,610.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,730.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00329632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00563048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00073044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00454176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,519,082 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

