Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OXSQG)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12.

