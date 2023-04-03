Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. 1,874,225 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

