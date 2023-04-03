PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00013251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $678.75 million and $50.95 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 377,680,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,047,270 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

